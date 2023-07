The Econolodge on Lovell Road caught fire Monday morning, according to Rural Metro.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at the EconoLodge on 500 Lovell Road in West Knox County Monday around 2:20 a.m.

When crews arrived heavy fire was discovered in a room on the first floor. The fire was quickly put out, according to Rural Metro.

Those staying in the hotel were temporarily moved until crews could ensure the fire had not spread, Rural Metro said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.