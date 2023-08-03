West Knoxville bar that saw shootings, fights permanently closed by agreed court order

The operator of Bebo's agreed to the permanent injunction Thursday, records show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of a West Knoxville bar agreed Thursday to never open again following a move this summer by authorities to shut it down as a nuisance.

The agreed order of permanent injunction for Bebo's Cafe, 8111 Gleason Drive, were announced in Knox County Criminal Court before Judge Steve Sword.

Under no circumstances will the business re-open there under owner Beshoy Saman, the order states.

"This action for an injunction is civil in nature, and no finding of any criminal activity has been determined," the order states.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office shut it down in June under an order approved by Sword. It's been the scene of repeated violence including fights and shootings, according to records.

Authorities this spring called it a "haven" for criminal activity.

A man was shot to death in the parking lot last year.

In May, a vehicle left the scene after gunshots were fired. A female passenger was thought to have been shot at the scene. The vehicle crashed near Kingston Pike and Alcoa Highway and the female was thrown from the vehicle. She died at an area hospital.

Under Thursday's document, Saman is allowed now to remove plywood put up to close it this summer so that he can fulfill any pending lease obligations and do any repairs before his lease ends.

Property owner Ruei Mei Inc. can proceed with renting to anyone except Saman or Bebo's.