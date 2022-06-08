KPD: Man's body found in woods off Kingston Pike near Pellissippi Parkway

KPD said a witness reported seeing the man panhandling in the area two days prior. No foul play is suspected.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it found a man's body in the woods near a busy section of Kingston Pike in West Knoxville.

KPD said officers responded after someone reported finding the man's body around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Mabry Hood Road next to Pellissippi Parkway.

Police do not suspect foul play at the moment. The witness who found the body told officers they saw the man panhandling in the area two days before.

The witness did not know the man's name, and officers said they were unable to positively identify him.