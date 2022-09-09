Driver services center in West Knoxville to close, new center to open Sept. 19

The new center will be located at 209 Gore Road in Knoxville and will be a full-service center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver service center in West Knoxville will close on Wednesday. Just five days later though, a new one will open where people can go to get driver licenses, motor vehicle records or undergo driver testing.

The old center is located at 430 Montbrook Lane. It will permanently close at 5 p.m. on September 14. Then, the new one will open at 8:30 a.m. on September 19.

The new center is located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville. It is located approximately 10 minutes away, near Union Jack's English Pub and a Food City.

The new center will be a full-service center. A list of services available at the location is available below.