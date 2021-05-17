Sinkhole closes section of Central Avenue Pike

Roadwork in the area is expected to last until Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sinkhole has closed a section of Central Avenue Pike through traffic.

Crews are now currently working to fill the hole, repair the pike, and reopen it to traffic.

The work in the 5500 block of Central Avenue Pike is expected to continue into Wednesday.

For the time being, local residents and business employees and customers will be able to reach their destinations, and through-traffic vehicles are being detoured onto Pratt Road, Tower Drive and Cedar Lane.