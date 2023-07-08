KFD: Around 400 people displaced after storm wrecks West Knox County homes

One neighbor said he rushed to his bathroom as winds reached around 90 mph in a West Knox County community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said around 400 people need to find another place to sleep Monday night after storms swept through a West Knox County community, bringing destruction.

Monday's storms damaged an apartment complex in West Knox County, the Lovell Crossing apartment complex. It also wrecked homes in the surrounding area and also damaged a business park where Covenant Health has its offices. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said crews are working to get people back home.

One neighbor said he was at home as winds reached nearly 90 mph, tearing apart roofs and sending debris flying.

"The wind is just getting faster and faster, and I was just like, you know, 'I need to get out of here," said Zeeshan Ayub, who lives in the area. "Force the door closed, I locked it and I just dove into my bathroom."

Some of the debris slammed into his car, scratching it and pulling it out of its parking spot. In just 90 seconds, the vehicle was covered in debris and insulation from nearby buildings.

KCSO described the community's storm damage as "the biggest property damage" in the county.

"It's pretty well damaged. There's a lot of people displaced over there right now," said Tom Spangler, sheriff in Knox County.

He also said it could take up to a week to clear the debris and make sure people can safely return home.