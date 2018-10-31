Five horses were sickened by West Nile Virus in East Tennessee, according to the state veterinarian.

"Two horses in Washington County recently tested positive for WNV. Bradley, Cumberland, and Sullivan Counties are reporting one case in each county," the Department of Agriculture wrote in a release.

Sick horses cannot directly infect people with West Nile Virus. Mosquitoes and other biting insects are responsible for the transmission of the disease.

According to the Department of Agriculture, symptoms in horses may include fever, weakness, loss of appetite, or convulsions. It can cause lasting effects and, in some cases, can be fatal.

“Even though it is starting to feel like fall, mosquito-borne illnesses remain a health threat for horses in Tennessee,” State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher said. “Horse owners should take preventative measures to protect their livestock year-round. The vaccine for WNV is extremely effective. Your veterinarian can help you decide the best vaccination plan for your horse.”

Other tips include:

• Never share needles, dental, or surgical equipment among different animals.

• Eliminate standing water sources where insects may gather and breed.

• Manage manure and disposal.

• Apply fly sprays and insect repellants as needed.

The C. E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory now offers a full line of equine disease testing, including WNV, equine infectious anemia (EIA), equine herpes virus (EHV), equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), and equine influenza virus (EIV). Contact your veterinarian for more information.

