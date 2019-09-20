KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire in the food court of West Town Mall on Friday prompted the entire building to evacuate.

The Knoxville Fire Department confirmed a fire had been reported in the food court around 11 a.m. and that sprinklers had put it out.

KFD was on the scene as of 11:10 a.m. and said crews discovered a small fire in the rear of three restaurants in the food court.

The fire had extended to the roof, which prompted the evacuation, according to Mark Wilbanks with KFD. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control as of 11:30 a.m.

It is under investigation and no cause has been determined, KFD said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.