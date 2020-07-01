PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A West Virginia man is suing Dollywood for injuries he got during a trolley crash at the park's DreamMore Resort back in December 2018.

The suit, which was filed by Arthur Shires, of Greenbrier, West Virginia, on Nov. 21, 2019, alleges the driver of a trolley he was riding on was intoxicated when he crashed into a cement pillar without any signal, warning, or notice.

The crash happened on Dec. 27, 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Shires filed the suit against DW Holdings, LLC and Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation, the company the troller driver worked for, which were both doing business as The Dollywood Company.

As a result of the collision, that Shire claimed was caused by the company's and driver's negligence, Shire sustained serious injuries that he needed medical treatment for, according to the suit.

The lawsuit said Shires' injuries and damages include past, present and future medical bills and related expenses; past, present and future physical pain and suffering; loss of enjoyment of life; disfigurement; costs of this action; miscellaneous inconvenience and expense, past, present and future; and all other general damages and other relief allowed under the laws of the State of Tennessee to which Shire may be entitled.

It seeks $150,000 as well as all available interest at the maximum legal rate.

Dollywood Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Pete Owens issued the follow statement Tuesday afternoon:

"We are aware of the lawsuit. We do not comment on current litigation."

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR