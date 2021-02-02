Too much chlorine in pool at Westgate Resort sends 4 to hospital

Having too much chlorine in a swimming pool can cause asthma, lung irritation, and potentially skin and eye irritation.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Several people were sent to the hospital after a sudden release of chlorine into the pool at a Gatlinburg resort, according to a city official.

On Tuesday evening, there was a malfunction of the automatic chlorinator in a pool at the Westgate Resort and Waterpark, according to Gatlinburg spokesperson Seth Butler. It caused a sudden release of chlorine into the pool that made some people sick.

Butler told 10News that emergency crews evaluated multiple patients on the scene and four people were transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville for further treatment.