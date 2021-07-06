'We've earned it' | New community recreation center under construction in Morristown

The 115,000-square foot, $30 million project is set to open next year with an indoor water park, walking track, rock climbing wall, fitness center and so much more.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walls are going up, the space for a pool is ready, and people in Morristown are getting closer to finally having a community recreation center.

"It's been a long time coming. And I'm glad it's finally coming," said Janette Erchinger.

She's lived in Morristown for decades.

"In August, that will be 40 years," she said.

While she loves her home, the avid runner and triathlete can't do all her training in one place.

"So to do any swimming, when it's cold, I either have to get a three year membership to a fitness club or I have to go down to Jefferson City to the community center there," she said.

That won't be the case much longer as a large plot of land off Durham Landing is on it's way to becoming a 115,000-square-foot community recreation center called "Morristown Landing."

"Swimming options, water park options, basketball, volleyball, handball, walking track, exercise facilities, kids programs, but also for senior adults," said Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney.

Add in a splash pad, rock climbing wall and water slide, and Morristown Landing looks to be the hang out spot for active people in the area.

Chesney said the approximately $30 million project is financed through a bond, paid for by a 25 cent increase in property tax people voted on last year.

"We just felt like the citizens of Morristown deserve it. We've earned it, and it's going to happen," he said.

Chesney hopes it will help Morristown become more of a hub between Knoxville and the Tri-Cities, giving the already thousands of daily commuters a reason to stop in town.

'We want to have options for people in their leisure time," he said.

These options will also keep people like Erchinger in their own city.

"I am so excited. We've needed it for a long, long time," she said.