WBIR has lost a dear friend and family member.

Former WBIR sports director and anchor Steve Phillips lost his battle with brain cancer Sunday morning.

Steve was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer which means he had multiple malignant tumors, in October 2016.

WATCH: Faith and Freedom: The Steve Phillips story

"I've talked to God a lot, prayed a lot, but I've never asked Him why. I know he has a reason, so I don’t have to worry about that,” Steve told us in 2017.

He fought hard, and never lost his faith in God, but the cancer was too strong. Too aggressive.

Steve died surrounded by those he loved, including his "angel on earth" Jane Morrell. The two started dating just weeks before his diagnosis, and she has been by his side for the entire fight.

Former WBIR sports anchor and director Steve Phillips with Jane Morell.

Steve and Jane both credited their Christian faith for their peace during this tough journey in an interview last year.

"This is who I am and what I've prepared for my whole life," said the man who covered sports over five different decades.

Jane has kept Steve's WBIR family updated on his progress, and earlier this month, shared the devastating news that treatment options had run out.

PREVIOUS: Steve Phillips asks for prayers

Former WBIR sports anchor Steve Phillips

The two returned home, and Steve, ever optimistic, ever faithful, told Jane he was ready to go to his heavenly home.

Steve said many times the greatest legacy he can leave is his testimony. Never once during this horrific cancer battle has he doubted God's love or faithful promise.

Some of us at Channel 10 were lucky enough to share a lunch with Steve and Jane back in April. Steve wasn't talking much, but that old familiar smile was there when someone shared an old story or a joke. It lifted all of our spirits to spend time with them, and created another special memory with our friend.

PHOTOS: WBIR family visits with Steve Phillips

We'll miss you, friend. Thanks for all the wonderful memories, the fun we had, the example you set for all of us.

© 2018 WBIR