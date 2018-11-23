Friday marks one month since a very lucky someone in South Carolina won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Ah, but the prize remains unclaimed.

A ticket sold at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all the numbers during the drawing on October 23. The record-breaking jackpot created a frenzy as the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to come forward — but we may never know the winner's identity.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

