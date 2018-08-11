Are you a VFL that watches Jeopardy! often?

Here's a Daily Double clue from Wednesday you all would be kicking yourself in the rear over if you didn't choose to make it a true Daily Double.

Host Alex Trebek gave the clue: "The promenade down Volunteer Boulevard, of course, led me to the university of this state..."

Early on in the round, one of the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament contestants, Anish Maddipoti, risked the $600 he had on hand at that point to make it a true Daily Double.

His answer was thankfully spot on: "What is Tennessee."

The only thing that was missing was some Rocky Top fanfare to go along with his answer!

The University of Tennessee had dropped a few hints through the week that UT alums might be able to easily answer one of the questions on Jeopardy! Wednesday.

Heads up! We’re going to be an answer (or a question?) on @Jeopardy tomorrow! Check your local listing for air times. (Or just ask your parents.) #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/S5CkExFIuc — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) November 6, 2018

As for Anish, he's a junior at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas (near that other 'UT') who's wanted to be on the show since he was 6 years old -- according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays on WBIR Channel 10 at 7:30 p.m.

