What the first female vice president means to girls, women in East Tennessee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the first time when they look at the TV, girls will see a vice president who looks like them.

"I just think it's cool because it's never happened," 3rd grader Bella Maynard said.

In Anderson County, the TV at Girls Inc. streamed the inauguration festivities as volunteers passed out American flag cupcakes to the girls watching.

"I'm kind of excited. Maybe, it'll catch on and there will be more female vice presidents," 4th grader Kylee Prinn said.

"If she can do it, someone who looks like me can be Vice President one day," 4th grader Milan Mitchell said, adding that it's especially exciting for people of color like herself.

At the University of Tennessee, Carmen Danley and Karmen Jones watched the inauguration events from campus.

"I'm also a biracial woman, so to see Kamala Harris represent so many different identifies, especially women of color, is very momentous for us," Danley said as she sported a pink and green Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sweatshirt to support her sorority sister in the White House.

Danley serves as the Chief of Staff to Jones; her roommate and Student Body President.

"Women in leadership are always needed. Kamala is a prime example of how important representation is," Jones said.

In 2020, Jones became the first black female SGA president at the university.

"Breaking the glass ceiling is not easy. I can only imagine how she's feeling as the vice president now. But, I think she definitely understands the weight of the role. You can't take positions of leadership lightly," Jones said, adding that while Harris is a person of power, she hopes people remember that she is a human deserving of respect.

"We have to humanize black women and understand that she is a woman and very powerful, but she's also a human being with emotions and feelings. Everyone is deserving of respect, and I think if we can reaffirm that respect is needed at all times," Jones said.