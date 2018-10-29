Chattanooga, Tenn. (WRCB) — With just days left until Election Day, news of high profile visits from the White House is sweeping through the Tennessee Valley.

The news broke Thursday that President Donald Trump is expected to visit Chattanooga before Election Day. Details about the visit have been limited, but it's no secret a lot of preparation will take place.

Law enforcement agencies have not confirmed the news, but we do know they're preparing. The same thing goes for the airport.

Channel 3 reached out to Albert Waterhouse, spokesperson for the Chattanooga Airport. He is unable to comment about the upcoming visits, citing airport policy, but shared the following procedural information.

Airport officials encourage anyone flying in or out of Chattanooga to always check with their air carrier ahead of their flight. This same approach should be used on Thursday, when Vice President Pence is expected to visit the area and on November 5 when President Trump is expected to visit.

Anytime Air Force One or Air Force Two arrive/depart, the airspace must be cleared prior to arrival/departure. This could delay flights, but those delays are typically brief and flights are not typically canceled as a result of a VP or POTUS visit.

Former Chattanooga police officer and White House Staff and Press Advanced Officer, Doug Fisher, isn't surprised the president's travel plans are being kept under wraps. Fisher says the protocol mirrors how it was during his time spent covering logistics for President Ronald Reagan. He still has the creased, rose gold book he helped put together detailing Reagan's six-day trip to Germany in 1985. Inside is an itinerary, black and white maps of the area, and even hotel assignments.

“Anything that would be required of them has to be planned out literally minute by minute,” Fisher explained. “All of that has to be worked in harmony with security. I think one of the greatest things about Reagan that people loved so much was that one on one interaction. Most of our public officials don’t get that close to the public anymore. Why? Because of those risks.”

Fisher says safety was the top priority and still is 33 years later as Chattanooga is set to host President Trump. Chattanooga police and state troopers have all been told to be on standby.

“Secret Service significantly depends on locals for information, for logistics, for the understanding of the terrain, the understanding for any and everything that they have to do," Fisher explained.

It's not clear where the president's destination will be, but Fisher said if he leaves the airport, you can expect roads and highways to be shut down.

“If a president or vice president don't ever leave the grounds of an airport, and it's done as an airport visit, that's really nice and neat and works very well. If they come off grounds and go to a campus or go to an auditorium or something, then it's a different situation,” Fisher said. “You don't want any access of any moving vehicles to be around a presidential motorcade.”

Regardless, the Scenic City will be ready.

“We're prepared for it, and all will be well, and our folks here will do a great job at accommodating,” Fisher added.

