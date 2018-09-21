Knoxville — Vice President Mike Pence will make a short visit to Knoxville on Friday for two events downtown.

Anyone working or traveling downtown will notice parking changes and road closures.

Air Force Two will land in Knoxville around 11:30 a.m., carrying Pence and his staff.

He's making the trip to headline U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn's fundraiser for her Senate campaign. The event is set at Club LeConte downtown atop the First Tennessee Plaza building.

It's both private and pricey

The cheapest ticket is $1,000.

The most expensive ticket is $25,000, which buys two people a photo and round table meeting with the vice president.

The fundraiser will affect a lot of businesses who also work out of First Tennessee Plaza.

An employee on the 26th floor told WBIR no one can come to work on her floor until about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"When we got our email it was pretty much like, This is what's gonna happen, don't leave the building because you won't be let back in, and that was about it," said Stephen Adix.

He works on the eighth floor of the First Tennessee Plaza Building.

He still has work on Friday, but said he'll be stuck inside.

"From the block of like 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. we're not able to come back in the building if we were to leave," said Adix.

Other businesses, like Dazzos Pizza and Bistro at the Bijou, said they haven't been told what will be going on right across the street from them when it comes to security.

They'll be operating business as usual.

The Secret Service isn't disclosing the route Vice President Pence's motorcade will take downtown or the streets that will close temporarily during his visit.

But already on Thursday, dozens of "no parking" signs are up.

Meter spots host signs warning drivers they could be towed starting Thursday night.

Most forbid parking until about 5 p.m. Friday.

The "temporary no parking" signs are up on Gay Street, as well as parts of State Street, Central Street, and Union and Clinch Avenues.

The Secret Service keeps information about the president and vice president's travels private to protect U.S. leaders.

Pence will also make an appearance at a free event at the Knoxville Convention Center.

He and Blackburn will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.

The vice president is set to leave Knoxville around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

© 2018 WBIR