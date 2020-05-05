Many people had questions after they saw Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon riding atop an armored police vehicle during Friday's parade for the Knox County Health Department.

Meet the GPV Sergeant 4x4 Armored Personnel Carrier. It's a fairly popular armored vehicle among police forces in the U.S., used largely as SWAT and rescue vehicles.

KPD said it acquired this vehicle in 2003 following 9/11 through a Homeland Security grant and typically deploy it four to six times a year -- largely for large-scale events, parades and protests to maintain safety and security.

It's primary purpose is to act as a defensive vehicle meant to protect officers in high-danger situations, such as active shooter responses where ballistics or explosives could also be a threat. It can also be used to rescue people in danger during critical emergencies needing a large police presence.

KPD said it also uses it to act as a blockade in parade routes or where protests are occurring to prevent potential vehicular attacks.

"It primarily used in a defensive, preventative and protective capacity, and is similar to vehicles used by agencies that are our size or larger throughout the country," Scott Erland with KPD said.