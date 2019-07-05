PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Spring time in East Tennessee means a whole lot more to explore, inside and out!

At least three major attractions are set to open in the next few weeks in Pigeon Forge alone.

Dollywood's largest expansion ever, Wildwood Grove, opens to the public on Saturday, May 11. The $37 million project spans five acres at the park, and includes many new rides and attractions. (We're going to get a sneak peak on Friday and will share it with you!)

It's not new, but just so you know, Dolly's Splash Country water park opens next weekend, May 18.

Dolly's Pirate Voyage dinner show opens on May 24th. It features two teams of pirates competing against each other on their ships and under the water! You can enjoy it all along with a meal.

Also "enquiring minds want to know" want to know when the new National Enquirer Museum is supposed to open, and that's May 26.

City officials say business is running at new levels in Pigeon Forge, and it shows.

"What we've been able to accomplish is pretty astounding. The growth continues. People like to ask me if there's a ceiling and I say its there if we make it there. We've just scratched the surface on the things we can do here in Pigeon Forge," said Mayor David Wear.

There's more to come, too.

A new shopping center, amusement ride, and drive-in movie theater are all expected to open in 2020.

