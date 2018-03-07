On a hot summer day, there is really only one thing to eat: ice cream. But it's not just people who love the sweet treat.

A Dairy Queen in Brownsville, Tenn., received a particularly surprising visitor when an otter pup wandered away from the Hatchie River and in to the store, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The little guy apparently followed a customer inside when they opened the door on Monday, said Lyndsey McDonald, the restaurant's General Manager. It was caught in the breezeway entrance and was just handing out inside in the cool air.

Some of the employees led the otter out the door and to the back of the store, where they'd filled up a tub with water. The otter was so docile, according to McDonald, that is just followed along behind them and jumped in the water and started swimming around.

An otter gets a sweet treat after walking into a Dairy Queen in Brownsville, Tenn. Photo from Brownsville Dairy Queen.

They fed it grilled chicken and some ice cream, which the otter loved! McDonald said it stuck its little head in the cup and would come up with ice cream all over it's face!

TWRA released the otter back into the wild, and the little guy looked pretty happy to be home as he paddled away from his rescuers.

