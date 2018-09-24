Morristown — The Morristown Police Department is reminding people how to properly proceed when stoplights are inoperable, according to a news release from MPD.

As the fall season approaches, so does storm season. The frequency and severity of storms will increase, which could power outages, the release noted. That means traffic lights may go out, and MPD wants drivers to know the rules of operation when that happens.

When you see a stoplight that has gone out, treat it like a four-way stop sign, MPD said. That means that if there are two or more drivers at the intersection at the same time, the driver of the car on the left should allow the car to the right to go first.

But, traffic lights that are flashing aren't always the same thing. If the lights are flashing red, drivers must stop at the intersection. If the lights are flashing yellow, drivers should cautiously go through the intersection, according to MPD.

"While those who work at the street department are working diligently to fix the traffic signals when they go out, drivers can help to reduce the chances of traffic crashes by remembering to come to a complete stop when approaching an inoperable traffic signal," the release advised.

