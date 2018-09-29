In Monroe County, the National Muscadine Festival uncorked on Saturday and visitors were able to enjoy muscadine wine, juice, and beautiful views at Tsali Notch Vineyards.

The Fried Pickle Festival right down the road in Madisonville was a pretty big dill. The Madisonville Church of God hosted the event, and some visitors said the crowds were so large police were turning people away.

A little further east is Jefferson County, where the annual Scots-Irish Festival sounded off in Dandridge. Plaid kilts, bagpipe music, and haggis could be seen, heard and smelled from miles around. Regular Scots-Irish festival goer Norman Henderson says his experience has always been positive.

"I get to talk to people from my clan, and meet new people from my clan I've never met before, so it really is a good time," Henderson said.

Heading north to Campbell County, the Louis Bluie festival aimed to honor the late great Howard Louis Armstrong. Live music, games and crafts made people sing with joy. Festival co-chair Jocelyn Griffo says Saturday was the perfect day for the festival.

"It's just a beautiful fall day. The first really beautiful fall day we've had here, so people are here really enjoying the sunshine, the beautiful scenic lake we're standing here beside surrounded by the mountains," Griffo gushed.

In Knox County, the 39th annual Greek Fest "Greeced" us with traditional food and pastries. Greek dancing kept the tempo going into the night.

The Hola Festival salsa danced its way into downtown Knoxville Saturday evening, with Spanish music and dancing spread far and wide.

