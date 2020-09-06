Where can you watch 4th of July fireworks in 2020?

Many annual Independence Day events are canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some celebrations are still happening.

Our Independence Day celebrations will look a little different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many large festivals and celebrations are canceled this year because of the dangers of gathering in big crowds and the difficulties of social distancing.

However, some cities are still planning to hold 4th of July fireworks and festivals, even though it may look a little different this year. Here's the list we have so far of what events are happening, which ones are now, and what's changed. We'll update as we get new information.

Where can we see fireworks this year?

(all listed events are on Saturday, July 4 unless otherwise noted)

Gatlinburg

City officials said the fireworks and some other festivities will continue as planned, through the midnight parade has been canceled. The fireworks will launch from the Space Needle at 11 p.m. The annual River Raft Regatta will also go on as planned.

Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge will mark Independence Day with the city’s annual fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in Patriot Park. Drive-in participation is recommended. The free concert, which was supposed to be headlined by country superstar Clint Black, has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.

Lenoir City

You can watch fireworks from land or the lake at the 20th annual Rockin' the Docks in Lenoir City Park on July 4. Food vendors will be open at 1 p.m. and there will be live music. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. The mayor said the event will honor doctors, nurses and first responders who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency.

Anderson County

Pyro Shows Inc. will launch fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m. from the Anderson Co. High School campus, located at 130 Maverick Circle in Clinton.

Norris

It's not fireworks, it's an anvil shoot! The Museum of Appalachia will hold the annual Independence Day Celebration & Anvil Shoot with anvil shoots at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be historic demonstrations, old-time music, and the museum exhibits will be open.

Huntsville

While the annual Firemen's Fourth celebration on the Hunstville mall in Scott County will be much smaller than usual, the town will hold its annual parade at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4. There will be some food and craft vendors on the mall.

Greeneville

The town's usual American Downtown celebration will be more of a citywide event this year, with a caravan parade winding through the streets and live music and vendors at various locations. The fireworks will be at 10 p.m. behind the football stadium at Greene High School.

Athens

The Independence Day Fireworks Show will still happen at Athens Regional Park at 9:30 p.m., but this year, it will be a special high-altitude show designed to be seen from a large viewing area around the park. The park itself will be closed that day for safety reasons.

Anderson County

Mayor Terry Frank posted on Facebook that Anderson County would be hosting a fireworks celebration this year, but the exact location and more details have not been worked out. We will keep you updated.

Hamblen County

The county is hosting a fireworks show at Cherokee Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Smokies Park

The Tennessee Smokies will host a fireworks show at the baseball stadium on Friday, July 3, at the conclusion to a day of high school baseball. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of.





Usual celebrations canceled this year

Knoxville

Knoxville has canceled its annual Festival on the Fourth celebration, which usually includes vendors, a symphony concert and fireworks. Instead, they are encouraging people to participate in “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue.”

Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge is canceling its annual 4th of July Celebration. According to a release, The City of Oak Ridge would like to hold a fireworks celebration at a later date but that is greatly dependent on the impact of COVID-19.

Kingston

Roane County's Smokin the Water July 4 Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Alcoa