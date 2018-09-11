If you're driving around downtown Knoxville, you'll likely never have to ask yourself where you're going to park again.

The city now has a new app and website that you can use to find out how many spaces are available at each garage.

"If State Street Garage or Market Square Garage is full, you'll know to head to the Locust Street Garage, or the City County Building Garage - or park at the Civic Coliseum and ride the free KAT trolley to downtown and Old City destinations," the city said in a release.

The app is called Parkopedia. If you have an Apple device, click here to download. If you have an Android, click here.

You can also get to it on Parkopedia.com.

Enter "Knoxville" where you're prompted to enter a city or place. Next, the screen will display parking options and prices for one-hour parking.

Click on the price box for the garage you want or go to the top of the page and click on "list" (rather than "map").

If you click on "list," you'll get a list of parking lot and garage options. Click on any City-owned garage in which you'd prefer to park.

