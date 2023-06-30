Where's Waldo? The Waldo scavenger hunt returns to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday!

Both kids and adults can enjoy looking for the bespectacled book icon hidden around dozens of downtown locations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Keep your eyes peeled the next time you are in Downtown Knoxville. Some people might just spot a familiar face from their childhood.

The "Where's Waldo" scavenger hunt returns to Downtown Knoxville on July 1. The hide-and-seek event will run all month through July 31.

The next time you are downtown, head to one of the 40 businesses participating in the scavenger hunt to pick up your Waldo Passport. You can find the list of businesses at this link.

Once you have your passport, the search begins! Once you find Waldo at a business, you can have the store stamp your passport.

People that collect 20 or more stamps can register to win gift cards and prizes from participating businesses. The first 400 spotters can also claim a "Found Waldo Knox" sticker at Union Ave. Books.

Market Square will also have a "Found Waldo Knox" photo op set up. People can share photos from the op or any part of the scavenger hunt on social media with the #FoundWaldoKnox tag for a weekly chance to win gift cards from a participating business of their choosing.