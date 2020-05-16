As Tennessee continues to reopen, many attractions are announcing their plans to reopen soon.
The state announced Friday it will be lifting the 50% capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail stores, effective May 22.
The state will also allow large non-contact attractions to open on May 22. These include any business that can practice social distancing with strong measures to protect employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, water parks, theaters, dinner theaters, museums, auditoriums and more.
Here's which attractions have announced their reopening dates. We'll add to the list as more attractions announce their plans.
- Dollywood: Executives at the theme park haven't announced an opening date yet, but said it will reopen "soon."
- Ober Gatlinburg: The ski resort said it will reopen its aerial tramway and mountain activities on Friday, May 22. Guests will see some changes, like social distancing barriers and complimentary hand sanitizer.
- Anakeesta: The attraction announced tentative plans to reopen on Thursday, May 21 at limited capacity.
- Zoo Knoxville: The zoo said it will reopen on Monday, May 18 for passive outdoor use only. That means playgrounds, indoor spaces and interactive experiences will stay closed for now. Guests also have to purchase tickets in advance for specific times.
- Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and SkyBridge: The park and SkyBridge said it would reopen on Friday, May 29.
- Museum of Appalachia: The museum's restaurant reopened for curbside pickup on May 4, and its grounds reopened on May 9. t
- West Town Mall: The mall reopened on Friday, May 1. Not all of the stores inside have reopened.
Several parks have also announced reopening plans, with some partially reopened already.
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park: The park began a phased reopening on May 9. Read more here.
- Cherokee National Forest: Some recreation areas in the forest reopened on May 15. The forest is also planning a phased reopening.
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park: The park reopened all trailheads on May 14 as part of its phased reopening process.