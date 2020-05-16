As Tennessee continues to reopen, many attractions are announcing their plans to reopen soon.

The state announced Friday it will be lifting the 50% capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail stores, effective May 22.

The state will also allow large non-contact attractions to open on May 22. These include any business that can practice social distancing with strong measures to protect employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, water parks, theaters, dinner theaters, museums, auditoriums and more.

Here's which attractions have announced their reopening dates. We'll add to the list as more attractions announce their plans.

Several parks have also announced reopening plans, with some partially reopened already.