WPFD: Section of Highway 25-32 in White Pine temporarily closed after vehicle crash

The White Pine Fire Department said State Street in the area of Zimmerman Street was also temporarily closed as a landing zone for air medical services.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The White Pine Fire Department said a section of Highway 25-32 near the Joe Samples Well Drilling store was temporarily closed following a vehicle crash. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the section of road affected was between Oak Street and Brady Road.

WPFD also said a section of State Street, in the area of Zimmerman Street, had been temporarily closed at around 5 p.m. as a landing zone for air medical services. They asked drivers to avoid the area and yield to emergency vehicles.

Additional information about the crash, such as circumstances surrounding it and the severity of any possible injuries, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.