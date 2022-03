The semi-truck flipped over at the I-81 northbound ramp to Roy Messer Highway, according to the White Pine Fire Department.

The semi-truck flipped over at the I-81 northbound ramp to Roy Messer Highway, according to WPFD.

There may be lane closures or ramp closures throughout the duration of this incident, WPFD said.

WPFD is asking drivers to use caution in this area or seek alternate routes if possible.