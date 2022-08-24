Whittle Springs Middle School dismisses early after air conditioning leak

No kids were affected, but seven adults were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whittle Springs Middle School is dismissing at 1 p.m. after a leak was found in the air conditioning system, according to Knox County Schools Chief of Communications Carly Harrington.

Buses will run their normal routes home and car riders will need to be picked up in their usual spot. Students who attend an aftercare program will need to be picked up, according to KCS.

Around 10:51 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the middle school after reports of smoke. The school was evacuated, according to KFD Public Information Officer Mark Wilbanks.

The leak resulted in an odor and as a precaution, KCS is partnering with the East Tennesee Children's Hospital and the Knox County Health Department to "address the needs of students," KCS said.

Students are currently not allowed back in the building but will be able to collect their belongings for tomorrow. Students will not be responsible for any assignments or homework tomorrow, KCS said.