Family continues to seek justice after discovery of how Danielle Owens' body was found

The family of a girl found dead in a field is pleading for answers. Police brushed the fields, but someone else found the body.

One of the biggest pains in life is the loss of a child.

Kassandra Messer, Owens' mother, said her daughter was full of life, enjoyed listening to music and loved to dress up. But it all changed when Messer tried to call Owens and she did not pick up.

"I kept trying to call... [I was] blowing her phone up trying to call," Messer said.

Greeneville Police said their Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked together to try to find her.

"They spent hours and hours walking in the fields. They had a drone come in and fly that are of where she was last seen," Captain Tim Davis said.

Owens' great-aunt never gave up hope. She said she prayed and prayed that they would find her alive and get her the help that she needed. During that time, Owens struggled with addiction.

"I went and had to help her twice to her rehab. A second time, she ended up earning 23 credits in six months and graduated soon as she got home," Messer said.

According to Davis, a farmer found Owens' body in a cornfield.

"The farmers were clearing out... a field and they just came upon her," he said.

Since then, the family has been restless.