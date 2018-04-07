The fourth is about music, food and family.

"It looks wonderful," Adrial Boals said.

But being American is about much more than that.

We asked folks what makes them proud to be an American.

"Well definitely the troops, the veterans, and being free of course," Mindy Jewl said.

"Its because we are free, and it's a very pretty country," Landon Patterson said.

A pretty country on a beautiful--and hot day.

"It's the greatest country in the world," Paul Abney said.

Abney is a veteran.

"The men and women who fought for our rights, and to be to worship freely without anyone interfering," Abney said. "God has blessed us as a nation."

He says that's why we can enjoy the Fourth of July.

"I'm proud for all the veterans who have done the same thing, so we can enjoy things like this without someone coming in and taking over, or hurting us," Abney said.

Harold Stinnett served in Vietnam.

"I'm proud to be American. America afforded me the chance to work, worship serve in the armed services--to be free," Stinnett said.

You're free to be with family.

"I love to celebrate America's birthday, and I love the freedom that we have," Boales said. "Because freedom isn't free."

And you're free to appreciate the sacrifices the military has made.

"So many people died in this country, to make it free, to make it so I can do pretty much whatever I want," Jace Salton said.

The Patriot Festival finishes with fireworks Wednesday night.

