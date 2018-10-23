BLOUNT COUNTY — It is a simple question: Why do you vote?

"I’m voting because it’s important," said Susan Hughes after she voted in Maryville. "It’s very important."

Armed with a whiteboard and marker, 10News went to Blount County to find out what is driving people to vote early at an unprecedented rate.

"I’m voting because we are so blessed to have the right to vote as Americans," said Anne Draper after voting at the Blount County Courthouse. "People are concerned about the country and the issues and they want their voice to be heard."

There’s a total of 80,364 registered voters in Blount County. As of lunch time today, 12,127 people have voted. That’s more than 12,000 voices heard, ballots cast, and minds made up.

"The people want to be heard and I think this is a great way of showing it, a big turnout in early voting," said Tim Everett, a voter. "There’s a lot of controversy between the two parties. It’s time to start listening to what the people have to say."

For others, voting is a right they simply cannot pass up.

"I’m voting today because it is my duty and honor to do that," said Bob Harley after he voted in the Blount County Public Library. "I believe it is our duty as citizens to do this. A lot of countries, people don’t have the options to do that. We have that option. We have the option to pick our leaders and we have to take advantage of it."

Early voting continues in Tennessee through Nov. 1. Election day is on Nov. 6.

