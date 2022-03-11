A Walters State history professor died before he could finish his documentary. His wife has now completed it

Dr. Marc McClure was a history professor at Walters State Community College. He died in December 2020 because of a heart problem.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walters State Community College premiered a documentary called "Shared Sacrifices" on Wednesday after the death of its creator, Dr. Marc McClure.

McClure began working on the documentary in 2019, to remember those who liberated the south of France.

"Marc was very well known for wanting to bring people and history to light that might be forgotten," said Marc McClure's wife, Jessica.

"This is an examination of the Sixth Army Group as it landed in Marseille," said Dr. Paul Lubotina, a history professor at Walters State. "Because this happened after D-Day, it wasn't really considered as important as the D-Day landings."

However, Dr. Lubotina said this invasion of France was essential to the Allied Victory.

Research on the documentary paused because of the pandemic, and in December 2020, McClure died. During a surge of the coronavirus in East Tennessee, McClure couldn't get a hospital bed for a life-saving heart surgery.

His wife, Jessica, picked up work on the documentary after his death, with the help of Lubotina.

"There's a war, and people fought," said McClure. "That's about all I knew."

The education instructor at Walters State said she had to learn about the documentary, and worked to get it finished.

"I don't think he would have ever believed in a million years that I would have helped trying to pick this up," McClure said.

Jessica said it was Marc's passion for history, and his optimism, which led her to carry on his project.

"He always says, if we would only learn from history," said McClure. "There's still a part of him that's being able to be carried on."