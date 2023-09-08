'Who would carjack something that big?' | Wife of garbage truck carjacking victim shares her experience

Her husband was carjacked from a garbage truck Monday and is now recovering after he was stabbed.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Torie Pickle, the wife of Marcus Pickle, said she's experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. Her husband was a victim of carjacking and stabbing while driving a garbage truck Monday.

"At first, it's almost like a joke," Pickle said. "I mean, he drives this big recycling truck. Who would carjack something that big? And why? "

She got a call at around 7 a.m. on Monday from authorities.

"I just remember hearing him tell me that, 'Your husband has been carjacked,'" Pickle said. "And he'd been stabbed multiple times. And at that point, I just went into shock."

She says hearing her husband's voice on the phone on the way to the hospital gave her relief. Seeing him in person helped even more.

"It made such a big deal to be able to see that, you know, he was talking," she said. "He was breathing, you know, he was in pain, but he was going to be okay."

Her husband, Marcus, was stabbed but then was able to exit the truck. Torie says his actions are a testament to his character.

"I always knew that I married a good man," she said. "But to know that he thought so fast in that situation, to where he saved lives."

Now, the family has to move forward both emotionally and physically. Torie said most importantly, she feels blessed her husband still gets to be there for her family.