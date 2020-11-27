4 years later: Remembering the Sevier County wildfires

Many of you will never forget what you saw or how you felt, watching homes, businesses and acres burn on Nov. 28, 2016.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Four years ago this weekend, thousands of lives changed forever in Sevier County.

On November 28th, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across the county.

Winds gusting over 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the fire into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the surrounding areas.

As many as 14,000 residents and tourists were forced to evacuate.

Dozens of shelters opened and people opened up their properties to evacuees.

For weeks, fires continued to pop-up.

In total, more than 17,000 acres of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park burned and more than 2,400 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Around 200 people were injured and 14 people were killed.

Local celebrities stepped in to help the people impacted by the wildfires.

More than 900 families split 12 million dollars in donations through Dolly Parton's "My People Fund."

Four years later, there are still so many who have stories to share of hope and resilience.

You can hear their stories here: https://bit.ly/2V7BjEP.