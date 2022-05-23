Sevier Co. wildfire victim refunded for security contract after losing her home

Marion Ganley, 92, lived in her house in Wears Valley for nearly 30 years. The Hatcher Mountain Fire destroyed it in just minutes.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A 92-year-old woman will soon have a refund from security company ADT after her caregiver said she struggled to get the contract canceled for a home destroyed in a wildfire in Wears Valley earlier this Spring.

"They told me, 'It's not our fault that her house burned down,' and I said, 'Well it's not Ms. Marion's fault either,'" said Yvonne Peychal, a friend and caretaker of Marion Ganley for 15 years.

A concrete slab is all that remains of Ganley's home of nearly 30 years in Wears Valley. The late-March wildfire destroyed it — and Ganley narrowly escaped, with the aid of sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

"Everything that I had was gone," Ganley said.

Without a home for her to return to, Peychel helped Ganley get settled into an assisted living home and began canceling her utilities.

"Everyone was so gracious except for ADT," she said.

The company charged Ganley more than $1,000 dollars in a cancelation fee.

"It wasn't only a matter of money, it was a matter of principles," Ganley said.

Peychal tried calling the company and writing letters to the CEO, but nothing seemed to work until 10News sent an inquiry to ADT about the fee.

Within an hour, a spokesperson said the money would soon be returned to Ganley's account.

"While we are sorry to hear of Ms. Ganley’s loss due to the wildfire, we are pleased we could help her with one less thing to worry about," the spokesperson said.