Seymour fire chief says wildfire is 90% contained; cause of Wears Valley fire under investigation

Crews are battling the Sevier County wildfires in Wears Valley and Seymour.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said crews are continuing to battle wildfires in Wears Valley and Seymour.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the Wears Valley fire is 45% contained and covers 3,700 acres. Bruce Miller, the incident commander with the Tennessee Forestry Division, said crews are in "control and mop-up status."

Waters said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Agriculture Ag Crime Unit and Sevier County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the Wears Valley fire, but no criminal activity is suspected at this point.

"Our thoughts are with the firefighters who continue to battle the blaze and all of the first responders working around the clock to keep residents safe," the TBI said.

Waters said the Seymour wildfire in the area of Millstone Gap Road and Cold Springs Hollow Road near the Blount-Sevier County line covers 800 acres and is still 0% contained. Miller said responders are doing an "aggressive size up" of the fire with dozers and hotshot crews from the U.S. Forest Service. He said air support is on standby at this time.

However, Seymour Volunteer Fire Chief John Linsenbigler said he estimates the fire is 90% contained, and a hotshot crew from North Carolina is looking at a couple of hotspots. He said the fire started at a house and blew away from there.

EVACUATIONS

Evacuations remain in place for both fires.

New evacuations were issued Thursday for addresses off of Dripping Springs Road, including Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle, Lela Way and Smoky Ridge Way off Wears Valley Road due to increased fire conditions. This includes the Blount County line to S Rogers Road.

The evacuation area extends many miles around the fires. The county created a dynamic evacuation map that lets people type in an address to see if they are in the evacuation area. If you are unsure if you need to evacuate, you are advised to do so out of caution.

Waters said a map will be available Friday afternoon to see where evacuations remain in place.

Shelters have been established at the following locations to help anyone displaced by the fires:

The Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive

Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyds Creek Highway

ROADS

Roads closures remain in place.

Wears Valley Road between Valley View and Waldens Creek

Hatcher Mountain

Happy Hollow at S. Clear Fork

Little Valley at Waldens Creek

S. Helton at Waldens Creek

N. Clearfork at Shagbark

Cove Creek Way at Wears Valley Rd.

Hidden Hollow Way at Wears Valley Rd.

DAMAGE AND INJURIES

More than 100 structures are affected by the Wears Valley fire, and no fatalities have been reported. The mayor said teams will begin damage assessments Friday afternoon.

Just one civilian has suffered injuries so far. He was a contractor working excavation on a home near the fire. On Thursday, his wife identified him as Bradley Slone Jr. She said, "he's struggling with pain and swollen very bad."

Two firefighters were also treated at the scene while fighting the blaze.

Waters said no structures have been affected by the Seymour fire. However, just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Linsenbigler said one house was a total loss and a deck was damaged.

HOW TO HELP

Sevier County officials are directing donations to MountainTough.org, and the Sevier County Fairgrounds are officially open to receive donations. A full list of needed items is available online.

Below you can also find a link to agencies collecting donations for crews and people affected by the fires.

TEMA launched a Sevier County Wildfire recovery webpage to provide information on state and local resources available to help wildfire survivors on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has a team in place at the Sevier County Fairgrounds, 753 Old Knoxville Highway, in Sevierville, beginning Friday who will be able to assist those affected by the Wears Valley wildfire to file insurance claims.