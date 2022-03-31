Seymour fire at Millstone Gap grows to 800 acres near Sevier-Blount county line

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire has grown to approximately 800 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Update (March 31 at 10 p.m.): Crews continue to battle a now 800-acre wildfire in Seymour that has prompted some evacuations in the Millstone Gap and Dupont Springs areas.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews are working to contain a wildfire fire in Seymour in the area of Millstone Gap Road and Cold Springs Hollow Road near the Blount-Sevier County line.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire has grown to approximately 800 acres and is 0% contained.

Evacuations have been issued for the Dupont Springs area up to the Sevier-Blount county line. Some evacuations in the Dupont Springs area are also due to fires burning in Wears Valley.

The county created a dynamic evacuation map that lets people type in an address to see if they are in the evacuation area. If you are unsure if you need to evacuate, you are advised to do so out of caution.

Shelters have been established at the following locations to help anyone displaced by the fires:

The Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive

Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyds Creek Highway

The Sevierville Convention Center at 202 Gists Creek Road