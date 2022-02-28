Federal court severs and partially dismisses Gatlinburg wildfire lawsuit

Claims in the lawsuit filed by several insurance companies remain active, but individual claims were severed and dismissed.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A federal judge dismissed six individual claims in an ongoing lawsuit filed against the U.S. government over negligence in the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires that killed 14 people.

The suit alleged the National Park Service failed to monitor and did not do enough to warn neighbors in the communities around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park about the growing flames.

U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Greer partially dismissed the lawsuit as it concerns individual victims of the fire, saying they failed to present their negligent failure-to-warn claim in accordance with the Federal Tort Claims Act. According to Greer, the initial individual lawsuits did not include information about a failure to warn or facts related to the claim.

That included individual claims from wildfire victim Michael Reed, who lost his wife and two daughters in the fire, as well as Brittany Anculle, Brittany Adkins, James Carl Vance, Jackie Barnes, and Paul Abbott.

Greer said he determined the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction over the individual claims, severing them from the larger lawsuit. He denied a motion to completely dismiss the lawsuit, though, consolidating it for several insurance companies that remain on as plaintiffs.

I'm still working to read through the 28 page decision, but it seems the judge has ruled the court does not have jurisdiction over the claims individual plaintiffs have made.



We'll have more shortly on https://t.co/hioLoccFoV. — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) February 28, 2022

The dismissal came without prejudice, meaning the individual victims can file another lawsuit.