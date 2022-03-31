How to help those affected by the Wears Valley wildfire

As the wildfire spread from the Hatcher Mountain area on March 30, some 11,000 homes were evacuated.

TENNESSEE, USA — On Wednesday, a wildfire was reported in Wears Valley around Hatcher Mountain Road.

As of Thursday morning, it was 3,700 acres and 5% contained with 71 fire departments responding. More than 100 structures were affected. Only one injury was reported on Wednesday, but the person was "ok."

Some 11,000 homes were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

As mandatory evacuations were issued, the Pigeon Forge Community Center opened a shelter and local organizations started working to meet the needs of those in the area.

Sevier County EMA asked for people to refrain from bringing donations to any locations until it provides information for money and supplies donations later Thursday afternoon.

Here is how you can help the people affected by the Wears Valley wildfire.