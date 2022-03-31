How to help those affected by the Wears Valley wildfire

TENNESSEE, USA — On Wednesday, a wildfire was reported in Wears Valley around Hatcher Mountain Road.
As of Thursday morning, it was 3,700 acres and 5% contained with 71 fire departments responding. More than 100 structures were affected. Only one injury was reported on Wednesday, but the person was "ok."
Some 11,000 homes were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.
RELATED: Wears Valley wildfire now 3,700 acres and 5% contained; mandatory evacuations remain in place
As mandatory evacuations were issued, the Pigeon Forge Community Center opened a shelter and local organizations started working to meet the needs of those in the area.
Sevier County EMA asked for people to refrain from bringing donations to any locations until it provides information for money and supplies donations later Thursday afternoon.
Here is how you can help the people affected by the Wears Valley wildfire.
- Good Time Moving and Storage in Knoxville on S Peters Road is collecting water, drinks, food and eye drops to deliver to fire departments.
- High Caliber K9s LLC in Sweetwater is offering free pet boarding for displaced Wears Valley pets. A photo identification showing a Wears Valley or surrounding area address is required.
- Mountain Tough is being reactivated for donations and will be live online soon.
- Red Cross is collecting food, toiletries and monetary donations and asking for volunteers at its evacuation shelters.
- Second Harvest Food Bank is providing food assistance at the designated evacuation sites at Pigeon Forge Community Center and Seymour Heights Christian Church.
- Sevier County Humane Society is offering a temporary place for displaced pets until more facilities can be found.
- Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad is collecting first aid supplies, ice packs, burn cream and Ace bandages and accepting donations.
- Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Goose Gap Road is collecting Gatorade/Powerade, power bars/snacks, fruits, eye drops, socks, wipes, hand sanitizers and Kleenex
This is not a final list. It will be updated as more information becomes available.