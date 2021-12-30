As of Friday morning, there are no reports of deaths or missing people due to the fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of homes have been lost, but there are not any reports of casualties after a devastating wildfire tore through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday, according to an update from Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Pelle provided the update with other Boulder County officials and on Friday morning and said that while the fire continues to smolder, snow moving into the area will help finish putting out any remaining flames.

The Marshall Fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. It has burned an estimated 6,200 acres and hundreds of homes as of Friday morning.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Friday that despite initial reports of downed powerlines being the cause of the fire, an inspection found no downed powerlines where the fire started. Boulder OEM said the investigation is ongoing.

The perimeter of the fire can can seen in the map below.

U.S. 36 reopened in Boulder County about 2 p.m. Friday, though the McCaslin exits were still closed, according to Boulder OEM.

Tens of thousands of homes in Boulder County are still under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Marshall Fire burning Thursday. About 300 stayed overnight in shelters.

Officials are emphasizing that residents should not try to return to their homes until those orders are lifted as conditions remain unsafe due to continuing fire activity and downed power lines in those areas.

President Biden has also authorized an expedited major disaster declaration to help with recovery effort for the fire, Gov. Jared Polis (D) said during that update.

Homes destroyed

More than 500 homes have been destroyed by the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Friday morning. Pelle said this is a very early estimate and he wouldn't be surprised if that number climbs to nearly 1,000 homes.

Most of the houses that were burned were on the west side of Superior, Old Town Superior and the south side of Superior, according to Pelle.

There were about 2,000 homes within the fire perimeter, but not all of those homes were lost. Once an assessment is completed in the coming days, Pelle said a list of homes that were damaged or destroyed will be posted.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management requested that residents not call the center to ask about the status of structures.

9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez got a glimpse of the destruction Friday morning in the Louisville area.

Friday morning a Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team was ordered to provide additional fire resources, a Facebook post from the group says.

Evacuation centers

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance. The call center closes at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Multiple evacuation centers have been set up for evacuated residents and their pets.

Hospital evacuations

All patients have been transferred out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to other local hospitals.

A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones who were at Avista. Call 303-661-1848.

Fire continues to burn near Avista Hospital.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette said they transferred about 54 of their most critical patients to other SCL Health facilities. Those transfers began when the fire got within three blocks of the hospital. Family members of the affected patients are being notified.

Two fires reported

Pelle said crews responded to two separate fires in Boulder County Thursday.

The first fire, the Middle Fork Fire, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire has been laid down, with no structures lost.

The second fire, the Marshall Fire, was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. That fire spread rapidly to the east, Pelle said, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. That fire has burned an estimated 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Pelle said downed power lines were reported in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported in the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m.

Power outages

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 16,000 customers without power in the Denver and Boulder areas as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

With the winter weather moving in, the company will provide electric heaters to affected customers in Superior and Louisville. To pick up an electric heater, please stop by the Red Cross shelter at YMCA in Lafayette at 2800 Dagny Way.

Highway closures

The following highway closures are in place as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

For up-to-date highway conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.

State of emergency

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the fire.

"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," according to the statement.

Polis also said during an update Friday morning that President Biden has authorized an expedited major disaster declaration which will provide federal relief to businesses and residents affected by the fire.