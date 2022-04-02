Northeast Union Fire Department: 40 acre wildfire burning in Union County; 90% contained

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — A 40 acre wildfire is burning in Union County according to the Tennessee Department of Forestry.
Union County dispatch confirmed the fire Saturday evening. According to TN Department of Forestry, the fire is near 557 Black Fox Road in Washburn.
The Northeast Union Fire Department said that the fire in now 90% contained. The fire is located on a ridge and in an area that is not highly populated. So far, no houses have been affected by the fire.
