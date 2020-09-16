x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Wildfire

Oregon wildfires: 9 people dead, more than 3,100 homes destroyed

Here's a breakdown on some of the wildfires burning in Oregon, including acreage, containment and evacuation maps.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfires continue to burn throughout Oregon including a few in the Portland metro and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, have burned hundreds of thousands of acres and forced people to evacuate their homes. 

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said more than 40,000 Oregonians evacuated their communities and an estimated 500,000 people statewide were under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires. Some of those people have since been allowed to return to their homes.

EVACUATION MAPS: These Oregon areas are under evacuation right now

Air quality throughout the state was poor for more than a week due to smoke from all the fires, though it has since improved.

RELATED: Check your air quality right now

Below is a breakdown on some of the wildfires burning in Oregon, including acreage, containment and evacuation maps.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington

Oregon (statewide)

Information provided by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, as of Thursday, Oct. 1.

  • Deaths: 9
  • Missing persons: 3
  • Sheltered persons: 2,407
  • Acres burned: About 1 million
  • Residences destroyed: 3,124
  • Other structures destroyed: 1,403

Images depict wildfire destruction in Gates, Oregon

1 / 20
KGW
Wildfires partially destroyed Upward Bound Camp (formerly Gates Elementary) in Gates, Oregon

Clackamas County

Riverside Fire

  • Acres: 138,029
  • Containment: 37%
  • Start date: Sept. 8
  • Cause: Human-caused
  • Location: Half-mile southeast of Estacada
  • Evacuations: Click here for map

Marion County

Beachie Creek Fire

  • Acres: 192,848
  • Containment: 59%
  • Start date: Aug. 16
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Location: Santiam Canyon, west of Detroit
  • Evacuations: Click here for map 

Lionshead Fire

Washington County

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire 

  • Acres: 875
  • Containment: 100%
  • Cause: Human-caused
  • Location: North of Newberg
  • Evacuations: Click here for map

RELATED: Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire in Washington County caused by campfire on private property

Lane County

Holiday Farm Fire

  • Acres: 173,094
  • Containment: 70%
  • Start date: Sept. 7
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Location: East of Eugene
  • Evacuations: Click here for map

Lincoln County

Echo Mountain Complex Fire 

  • Acres: 2,552
  • Containment: 100%
  • Start date: Sept. 7
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Location: 4 miles east of Lincoln City
  • Evacuations: Click here for latest info

Southern Oregon

Almeda Drive Fire

South Obenchain Fire

  • Acres: 32,671
  • Containment: 96%
  • Start date: Sept. 8
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Location: 5 miles east of Eagle Point
  • Evacuations: Click here for map

Archie Creek Fire

  • Acres: 131,542
  • Containment: 79%
  • Start date: Sept. 8
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Location: Northeast of Glide
  • Evacuations: Click here for map 

Southwest Washington

Big Hollow Fire

  • Acres: 24,995
  • Containment: 40%
  • Start date: Sept. 8
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Location: 7 miles southeast of Cougar
  • Evacuations: Click here for map

Related Articles