Sevier County Fire Department loses only tanker in Wears Valley wildfire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fire Department said it lost its only tanker truck while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire.

In a post on social media, the department said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday it was "dispatched mutual aid" to the brush fire that would become the Hatcher Mountain Fire in Wears Valley. It responded with a Tanker and Wildland unit.

Units arrived on the scene and immediately went to work on structure protection and evacuations, according to the department. Crews were working extremely hard under terrible fire conditions with multiple structures threatened.

The post said Tanker 111 was assigned to the top of Hatcher Mountain, and at a point during the firefight, the fire became extremely erratic due to dangerously high winds and extremely low humidity.

The fire began to make a push up the mountain directly at Tanker 111 location, according to the department. Crews were overtaken by fire and had to evacuate the area.

The department said it lost Tanker 111, but no one was injured.

"Tanker 111 was our only tanker apparatus so this is a big hit to our fleet. However, the more important part was that our member returned home to us unharmed. Trucks are replaceable, people are not," it said in the post.