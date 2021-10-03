TN Division of Forestry: 1,000 acre wildfire is 10% contained in Fentress County

Officials said that the fire broke out near Jamestown and that eleven crew personnel, three dozers and four engines responded Tuesday night.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — (Update 3/10 12 a.m.):

The Tennessee Department of Forestry said crews are taking advantage of the humidity to create control lines around the fire.

Crews continue to work to fight any spot fires that cross their control lines, according to officials.

Officials said Jamestown can expect more smoke Wednesday.

The fire is still 10% contained, according to the latest update.

Original Story (3/9) 9 p.m.):

Officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said that a wildfire broke out in Fentress County, near Gouldstown, Tuesday night.

They said that it was 1,000 acres large around 8:55 p.m. and that crews had it around 10% contained. They said eleven crew members, three dozers and four engines responded to the fire.

They said it broke out in rugged terrain in a remote area around four miles southwest of Jamestown. Dispatchers said it was not confirmed as a forest fire at around 8:55 p.m.

Officials said that no structures were threatened as of 9:20 p.m. and that crews were prepared to work through the night to contain the fire.

At around 11 p.m. officials said that a control line had been completed around the fire. It will stop the fire from spreading further, officials said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

🔥 Gouldstown Fire

1,000 acres; 10% contained

Wildfire containment = status of suppression action signifying that a control line has been completed around the fire to stop the fire's spread.

This is what that action looks like...in the dark...going downhill...next to the fire. pic.twitter.com/Q3xYBJ5R3i — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) March 10, 2021