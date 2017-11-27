True Volunteers: Stories of heroism and generosity from the wildfires

"Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries gives away vehicles to victims who lost their cars to the Sevier County wildfires."

Blount Co. nonprofit helping house wildfire victims:

"A nonprofit opened its doors to help house victims of the Sevier County wildfires that had fallen through the cracks of other aid programs."

Volunteers help Gatlinburg native find family tools in ash:

"As Ernest Ogle walks around what's left of his family home on Ellis Ogle Drive in Gatlinburg, he holds a few treasures tight in his left hand. To the average person, the items may look like a few rusty old hammer heads but to Ogle, they are family heirlooms."

In spite of loss from fires, businesses give to others:

"Despite losing all or much of what they own in last week’s fires, many people in Sevier County are still taking the time to help others in need."

Indiana sisters raffle their Hatchimals to help Gatlinburg fire victims:

"The toys are a popular item this Christmas and sold out in stores. However, the 6-year-old and 10-year-old sisters couldn't bear to keep the toys after they saw the wildfire devastation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee."

Musician Zac Brown among those lending a hand after Gatlinburg disaster:

"In times of crisis, it helps sometimes to know famous people. It's even better if you know a famous person who likes to get things done quickly and efficiently."

Showering blessings to wildfire victims:

"A Greenback church is helping wildfire victims by donating goods."

Volunteer team of veterans in Gatlinburg to help families rebuild:

"Members of Team Rubicon, like Andrew Hanna, an Army veteran, have been in Gatlinburg since Monday getting ready to head out on their various missions."

Coach Phillip Fulmer donates Vols gear to wildfire evacuees:

"The family of legendary University of Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer brought several cars worth of the coach's sideline gear to give to those in the shelter at the Rocky Top Sports World."

Smokies Strong telethon raises $270,000 to assist disaster relief:

"WBIR and WTNZ FOX 43 joined with WATE and WVLT to raise money for Sevier County wildfire relief through a telethon with the American Red Cross of East Tennessee."

Pitching in: Thousands of Knox County kids step up to help fire victims:

"In large and small amounts, students are making a difference. For example, one Blue Grass Elementary School student brought in $300 of his own money to help, according to Knox County Schools."

Josh Dobbs makes surprise visit to wildfire shelter:

"For survivors of the Gatlinburg fires who've been waiting for word on their homes in area shelters, it's been a long and devastating week. But they got a reason to smile on Wednesday morning."

Out of state couple delivers Christmas joy to Gatlinburg:

"A Virginia couple brought more than 1,000 stuffed animals to Gatlinburg to bring gifts to wildfire victims. "

Food City donates $750,000 to wildfire recovery:

The organization presented a $500,000 check to the Gatlinburg Relief Fund and $250,000 to the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund.

Wildfire survivor returns to volunteer in Gatlinburg:

"For one Alabama man, the last time he visited the mountains they were on fire and he was racing for his life. Now he's back to help a family rebuild."

Volunteers construct walls to help rebuild Gatlinburg homes:

"The Mountain Tough Recovery Team broke ground on the first of 25 new homes being built in Gatlinburg following the November fires. On Saturday, volunteers from across East Tennessee spent hours building walls for those homes in the first-ever community build."

Pay If Forward: Wildfire relief volunteers:

"Two months after the devastating and deadly Sevier County wildfires, the volunteer effort has not stopped."

College students use spring break to help wildfire victims:

"A group of 11 international students from Miami University in Middletown, Ohio, drove more than 300 miles to Gatlinburg to spend the week rebuilding a home. When they first heard of the wildfires, they knew they wanted to help."

Volunteer saves heartfelt letters from wildfire distribution center:

"They range from humorous to sincere, but Morrison said each card shows innocence, faith, and love from children across the country."

Texas man collects Bibles for Tenn. wildfire victims:

"He knew there was a great need, and the first focus for wildfire victims would be on food and shelter, not possessions. But some possessions are very important."

Bluegrass concert benefits wildfire victims:

"The Smokies Strong bluegrass celebration is raising money for the Dollywood Foundation Wildfire Scholarship Fund."