Victims, insurance companies square off against government in 2016 wildfire lawsuits

The 2016 blaze led to 14 deaths and destroyed or damaged about 2,500 buildings in Sevier County.

A federal judge Thursday heard daylong arguments from victims and the insurance companies that covered them over the National Park Service's response to the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire disaster.

Much of the argument before Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer centered on whether rangers issued proper warnings about the fire as it grew from a remote blaze atop the popular Chimney Tops trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Scores of victims argue in several lawsuits that the NPS had multiple chances to warn Gatlinburg fire and police about the growing threat, especially as the blaze grew and rangers stepped up their efforts to put it out.

Instead, the victims allege, the Park Service waited until Nov. 28, 2016, when it was too late, to sound the alarm.

More than a dozen insurance companies including Allstate, State Farm and and Safeco also sued the government in November 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice is representing the government, which seeks to dismiss the insurance companies' suit and argues the victims' complaints have no merit.

The fire started as a small blaze set by two teens on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving 2016, according to authorities. It remained relatively small for a couple days. The NPS set up a containment zone that amounted to about 400 acres; their efforts to put out the fire failed.

By Sunday, Nov. 27, the weather began to change and the threat grew. High winds swept in, whipping the flames across the park on Monday, Nov. 28, and into Gatlinburg.

By nightfall fires ringed the town and spread across Sevier County. Fourteen people died and some 2,500 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

The former Gatlinburg fire chief states in court filings earlier this yeat that "poor communication" by NPS personnel led to lost lives and the loss of precious time to fight the fire.

"By the time local officials were informed about the true danger, the Chimney Tops 2 fire was unstoppable," Greg Miller's statement reads.

The government argued Thursday it did issue news releases about the fire on Nov. 23 and Nov. 25. It also argues federal employees are protected from claims in the disaster for what they did while using discretion on the job. The government says it was not negligent in how park personnel managed the fire.

Greer conducted the hearing remotely, a result of the coronavirus threat, with lawyers taking part by video from across the country. The judge allowed the public to listen in by telephone.

At the end of the day, Greer said he wanted attorneys to file briefs detailing their arguments in the coming weeks.

The judge said he'd rule after that.

"Given the volume of material here, I would not suggest that you look for it too quickly," he said.