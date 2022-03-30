Wildfire reported in Wears Valley, evacuation order issued for area around Indigo Lane, Shagbark or Preserve area

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is asking those in the Hatcher Mountain Road, Indigo Lane and Shagbark or Preserve area to evacuate.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — There are reports of a wildfire in the Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane area in the Wears Valley community.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is asking those in the Hatcher Mountain Road, Indigo Lane and Shagbark or Preserve area to evacuate.

A shelter has been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center located at 170 Community Center Drive.

There are houses in the area, but it is unclear how close the fire is to those houses, according to Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson Nathan Waters.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has asked for the Tennessee Army National Guard to help fight the fire by air, according to Lt. Col. Darrin Haas, the director of public affairs for the Tennessee Army National Guard.

The Tennessee Army National Guard is at McGhee Tyson airbase and is "waiting on standby and ready to go", but they have been told other aircraft are now responding, Lt. Col. Haas said.

Officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Waldens Creek VFD and the Wears Valley VFD are all responding to the scene as well.

Flames on Hatcher Mtn. jump from ridge to ridge as wind speeds pick up. @wbir



The Dept. Of Agricultural says it’s no longer a brush fire… it’s now an official wild fire. pic.twitter.com/tSwND7oVT4 — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

Two people who own three rental cabins and live on Hatcher Mountain spoke with 10News reporter Katelyn Keenehan on the scene.

"We saw smoke coming up from the bottom of Hatcher Mountain up to Indigo Lane," said Fred Hindz, the cabin owner.

Fred's power went out around 10 a.m. and he and his wife, Monique, began seeing smoke around 11 a.m. The pair have since been evacuated from their home.

Fred and Monique Hindz look out over their house burning on Hatcher Mtn. They had 3 properties up there- now they fear they’ll have none. @wbir pic.twitter.com/pkPfFRVJAB — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

It is also unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Tony Ogle, a spokesperson for Sevier County Schools, said the district is aware of the fire and is in contact with Sevier County EMA.

"We are ready to evacuate students if that’s required. It is not required at this time,” he said.

Jeffrey Shults, a Wears Valley resident, said the fire started around 11 a.m. and was small but is growing "exponentially."

Wears Valley brush fire (3/30/22) 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

WEARS VALLEY UPDATE 3/30 1:23 PM: Evacuations for the immediate area around Shahbark /Preserve area. Shelter has been... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022