Owner deals with emotional rollercoaster as wildfires threaten her Wears Valley cabin

"For it to turn into a complete 360 of fires that might be devastating to lives... like, that was just something we did not anticipate."

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A woman dreading the loss of her cabin to wildfires burning in Wears Valley felt a sudden wave Thursday when she was able to return and saw it was unharmed. Sadly, that relief has been replaced with more dread after hotspots appeared and forced another round of evacuations Thursday evening.

Brittany Magsig was on vacation with her husband in North Carolina when the fires started Wednesday. The stress started the moment she heard about the flames.

"When you're in panic mode, you're like, 'What can I do to save it, potentially?'" Magsig said.

Her immediate response was to return home. She made it into Gatlinburg and waited overnight as crews battled growing flames fueled by intense winds.

On Thursday morning after a few hours of sleep, she was able to return to her cabin in Wears Valley after authorities reopened several roads. The trek up the smokey mountain was eerie, but she arrived to find it completely intact.

"You know, getting hopes while I'm getting up there. I pulled in and I just literally started crying and praising God and I'm like, 'Thank you Lord.'"

That moment of relief -- became quite literally a moment. It wasn't soon after that she was forced to evacuate due to hotspots that popped up.

"Now I have to ride the roller coaster of there's still fires going on," she said.

With the fires seemingly approaching, she says she stood on the porch in disbelief.

"It just feels like you're grieving a loss," she said. "When your gut says something, you just got to go."

As a member of the local tourism industry, Magsig said she hopes any devastation from the Sevier County fires doesn't keep people from coming to visit what she calls the most beautiful place on Earth.

"All of our things are going to be gone, but I think the hardest part, is like, if it gets taken away, I've just loved connecting people with the Smoky Mountains, and that road will be a long time to get up and running again," she said.