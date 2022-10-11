Dry ground and winds lead to wildfires and brush fires in East Tennessee

Crews responded to three new fires in Anderson County and Campbell County on Thursday.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drier conditions and winds have kicked up wildfires across East Tennessee. On Thursday, crews responded to active fires in Anderson and Campbell counties.

"We've been able to get on top of those fires and keep them fairly small," said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Division of Forestry. "It's dry, the fuels are dry."

Smith said he doesn't know how the fires in Anderson County and Campbell County started but said the area is dry, with plenty of fuel.

"Campbell County and Morgan County have been hotspots for fire," Smith said. "Traditionally, those two areas will light up before the rest of East Tennessee."

On Thursday, the Tennessee Division of Forestry announced a brush fire in Gatlinburg is 100% contained. The six-acre fire off Dudley Creek Road led to the evacuations of a house and two apartment buildings.

"In Sevier County, we always have concerns with all of the values at risk and all of the people that are within that county," Smith said.

In Roane County, three fires on Rockwood Mountain were visible from I-40 and shut down one lane of the interstate for several hours.

Smith said TDOT contractors, who were working on I-40, burned brush and started one of the fires. He said they had a burn permit and were allowed to burn their debris.

"We do not have any conclusive information regarding that claim at this time," TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said in an email to 10News.

Weather forecasts show high winds and rain in East Tennessee, as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole pass through the area.